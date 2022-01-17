State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,121 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MasTec by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

