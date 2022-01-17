State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $195,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $214,000.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HGV stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

