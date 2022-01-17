STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$2.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 138,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

