STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.67 ($54.17).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.95 ($1.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €42.96 ($48.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.61. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.