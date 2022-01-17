Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 17th (CCA, CFW, CGO, CGRN, CHW, CRBP, EFX, EXK, FIVN, FSS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 17th:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.90.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

had its price target trimmed by TD Securities to C$130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$12.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$26.25 target price on the stock.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its action list buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$3.85. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

