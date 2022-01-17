Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEOAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.