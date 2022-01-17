Strategic Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 31.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,230,051 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

