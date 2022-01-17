Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.67. 7,865,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.