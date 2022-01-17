Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.08 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $75.28 million and $8.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

