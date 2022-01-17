Strike (STRK) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $35.21 or 0.00083716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $108.76 million and $2.65 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,089,160 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

