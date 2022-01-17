StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $383,923.81 and $10.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,531,343,832 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

