Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Financial Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03%

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.42 $2.60 billion $6.32 36.19

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00 Automatic Data Processing 1 7 3 0 2.18

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.61%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $232.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.