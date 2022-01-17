Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Stryker worth $242,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

