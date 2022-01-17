Student Coin (STC) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Student Coin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and $785,860.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

