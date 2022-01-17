Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

