Subaru Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.54 on Monday. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

