Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.05 or 0.07602450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00073126 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,288,724 coins and its circulating supply is 341,479,009 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

