Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SDAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,933. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

