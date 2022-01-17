suterusu 1-Day Volume Hits $94,393.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and $94,393.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

