Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $13.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SZKMY stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

