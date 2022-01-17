Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

