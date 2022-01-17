Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 112 by Berenberg Bank

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 112 target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 96 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 79 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

