Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and $158,241.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,368,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,606,187 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

