Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00010288 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $39,105.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,915,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,764 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

