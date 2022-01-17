Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.