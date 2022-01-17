Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

