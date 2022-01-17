Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 395.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

