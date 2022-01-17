Syscoin (SYS) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $725.15 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00350676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,319,001 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.