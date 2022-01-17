Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.15. Sysmex has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

