T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Truist Securities also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

TMUS opened at $108.52 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

