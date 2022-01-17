T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.