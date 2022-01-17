Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,177. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

