Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0536 on Top Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $905,257.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

