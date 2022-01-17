TajCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, TajCoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $21,118.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,189.62 or 1.00020383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00320115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00429500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00155251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001724 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 25,033,054 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

Buying and Selling TajCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

