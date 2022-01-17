Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $11,430.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded up 87.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

