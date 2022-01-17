Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

TMKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.