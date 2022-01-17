TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

