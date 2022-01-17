TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,644 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,921,000 after buying an additional 296,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after buying an additional 3,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

