TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $149.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,746 shares of company stock valued at $623,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.