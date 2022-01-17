TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PAR Technology worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $272,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

NYSE:PAR opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

