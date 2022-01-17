Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,165 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

MGM opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

