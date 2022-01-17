Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,513 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $645.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.48 and a 200-day moving average of $627.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

