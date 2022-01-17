Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 18,582 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $163.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

