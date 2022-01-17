Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,002 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $420.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.39. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.