Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.99% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

