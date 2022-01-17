Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

