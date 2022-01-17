Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 140.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 709.5% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.62 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

