Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,943,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 822,031 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,818 over the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

