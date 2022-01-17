Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

