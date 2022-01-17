Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

